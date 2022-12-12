NHS strike action forcing health service to book taxis

Upcoming strike action across the NHS may force a mass booking of taxis to take patients to hospitals, reports state. Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will strike on Thursday December 15 and Tuesday December 20, while ambulance staff will walk out on Wednesday December 21 (members of GMB, Unite and Unison) and Wednesday December 28 (GMB members only).

NHS minister Will Quince assured the Commons that category one and two calls, the most urgent 999 calls such as heart attacks and strokes, will still be answered and dealt with accordingly.

However, category three and four problems, which are less serious, could be answered by taxi drivers block-booked by NHS England and the Government.

The vehicles would already have been paid for by the NHS or Government.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay told RCN boss Pat Cullen that any further concessions on pay would mean taking money away from other areas, such as the 7.1 million backlog of patients left by the COVID-19 pandemic.