Nightly SR 417 Ramp Closures on Florida’s Turnpike and Bridge

Nightly ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417 will continue on Florida’s Turnpike and the Orange Blossom Trail this week.

• 10 p.m. Sunday, December 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, December 12: Northbound and southbound ramps from Florida’s Turnpike to northbound SR 417 are scheduled to closed overnight, for ramp work. Drivers will be directed to travel southbound on SR 417 to U.S. 441/South Orange Blossom Trail (Exit 11) and follow the detour signs. Click here for the detour map.

• Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 16, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Orange Blossom Trail under SR 417 is scheduled to close nightly, for bridge work. Northbound drivers will be directed onto Town Center Boulevard and southbound drivers will be directed onto Whisper Lakes Boulevard or Deerfield Boulevard. Please follow detour signs. Click here for the detour map.

Please allow extra travel time. Due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, work could be delayed. Motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area for their safety and that of the work crews.

This work is for a capacity improvements project on SR 417 from John Young Parkway to Landstar Boulevard, which started in March 2021 and is expected to be complete in November 2023.