No. 21 Creighton faces Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-1, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (6-4)

Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 3.0.

The Sun Devils have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Arizona State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Kalkbrenner is shooting 76.3% and averaging 15.9 points for Creighton.

DJ Horne is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 12.4 points for Arizona State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.