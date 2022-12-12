Norway finance minister makes changes to resource tax plan

Norway’s finance minister has committed that a planned new 40% “resource” tax to be slapped on salmonid farmers from Jan. 1 will be calculated on what they earn for their fish, rather than an average of spot prices, reports Fish Farming Expert (FFE). […]
