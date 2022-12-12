Norway’s central bank expected to raise policy rate to 2.75%

*
poll data
*
Rate announcement due on Dec. 15
*
Analysts expect 25 bps hike
*
Economy slowing faster than expected, inflation still high
OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank is widely
expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage
points to 2.75% this week and to signal that a further hike is
due in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee on Nov. 3 raised its
sight deposit rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.50%, following
a series of hikes starting in September last year from a
record-low zero.
“The policy rate will most likely be raised further in
December,” the central bank said at the time without detailing
by how much, citing unusually high uncertainty.
In total, 23 of the 24 analysts polled by Reuters said they
believed Norges Bank would hike the rate by 25 bps to 2.75% on
Dec. 15, while one predicted an unchanged policy rate.
Norges Bank is expected to increase the policy rate a
further 25 bps to 3% in the first quarter of 2023, according to
the poll.
Core inflation has outpaced the central bank’s forecasts
made in September, hitting 5.9% in October year-on-year and
slowing somewhat to 5.7% in November while the bank had
projected 5% in both months.
The central bank targets core inflation of 2.0% over time.
Housing prices have taken a hit in recent months, dropping
faster than Norges Bank expected, although the average home
still cost 1.1% more in November compared to a year earlier.
A key business leader survey last week showed slowing
activity in the Norwegian economy and indicated rising costs and
interest rates, together with lower public sector demand, would
dampen activity through winter.
As a result, the economy now looks set to slow more quickly
than previously believed, casting some doubt on whether the
central bank will raise rates beyond 2.75%, brokerage Nordea
said.
(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alison Williams)
