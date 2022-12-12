‘Nothing Stings Worse’ – Fans Console American Tennis Legend

Former American tennis star Jimmy Connors’ brother passed away yesterday. The former world number one took to his Twitter account to give the sad news to his fans. Like Jimmy, John Connors also started his career as a tennis player. However, he didn’t continue to play professional tennis for too long and shifted to the gaming business.
Jimmy Connors and his brother got their initial training from their mother and grandmother.
Fans queue up to pay tribute to Jimmy Connors’ brother
Jimmy had a close relationship with his brother and it is a difficult time for the former world number 1. After he broke the news to his fans on the internet, fans were quick to provide their support to the grieving legend. Former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj, who knew John Connors closely, was among the first to pay his condolences.
Dear Jimmy. Sincere n heartfelt condolences on the passing of ur dear brother. I had the pleasure of knowing him n he was a terryhumsn being. God bless you n all the family. Best always. Vijay
— Vijay Amritraj (@Vijay_Amritraj) December 12, 2022
Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann also came up with a heartfelt condolence to the departed soul.
Here’s how other fans reacted.
My condolences, Jimmy, to you and your family. Having two sisters, I know how close siblings can be. Keep alive all the good memories you have of him & your time spent together. And talk about those memories with the people you are closest to. You were my favorite tennis player.
— Gloria Jasieniecki (@jasienie2) December 12, 2022
so sorry Jimmy, try to carry your time together in your heart
— Philip Keidel (@PhilKeidel) December 12, 2022
My condolences to you and your family. There is sadness in the air. When it comes to a brother- there is no greater song than Jackson Browne – Take Care of Your Brother.
— Mark Zashin (@zzeker) December 12, 2022
Sympathies and prayers, sir. Nothing stings worse. Look back with love and memories of your best times.
— dianeschmidt (@elkhrn1) December 12, 2022
My thoughts are with you mate Having read your book He was a great brother & character
— King Arthur USA (@KINGArthurUSA) December 12, 2022
So sorry Jimmy….never met you..you were a great tennis player the best group at the time….you will see him again….I will see my family again too…REST IN PEACE JOHN…UNTIL YOU SEE YOUR BROTHER AGAIN…GOD BLESS YOU AND YOURS JIMMY CONNORS🙏🙏🙏
— sadled (@sadled1) December 12, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Don’t let anyone kid you…it doesn’t get easier and time doesn’t heal the wound.
— Tito Dua (@Dfwmb123) December 12, 2022
Failed casino business impacted Jimmy’s relationship with his brother
Jimmy and John were pretty close as they grew up playing tennis together. While John followed his dream of gaming, Jimmy Connors became one of the most renowned tennis players of his time. He won eight Grand Slam titles and is among the greats of the sport.
Jimmy also invested in his brother’s casino, Alton Belle, in 1991. The Connors brothers had about $70 million worth of shares. Initially, the business did well and everything was going right for the Connors. However, later, the share prices dropped rapidly, and they ended up incurring heavy losses.
While both the brothers always refused to talk about the business and its failure, some close friends, without revealing their names, said that the failed business also affected the relationship between Jimmy and John. However, with time, bitterness dissolved and Jimmy Connors wrote highly about his brother in his memoir.
Even if there are ups-and-downs in a fraternal relationship, it is always difficult to lose a sibling. The entire tennis realm gives its heartfelt condolences to Jimmy Connors.
