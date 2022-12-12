‘Nothing Stings Worse’ – Fans Console American Tennis Legend

Former American tennis star Jimmy Connors’ brother passed away yesterday. The former world number one took to his Twitter account to give the sad news to his fans. Like Jimmy, John Connors also started his career as a tennis player. However, he didn’t continue to play professional tennis for too long and shifted to the gaming business.

Jimmy Connors and his brother got their initial training from their mother and grandmother.

Fans queue up to pay tribute to Jimmy Connors’ brother

Jimmy had a close relationship with his brother and it is a difficult time for the former world number 1. After he broke the news to his fans on the internet, fans were quick to provide their support to the grieving legend. Former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj, who knew John Connors closely, was among the first to pay his condolences.

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann also came up with a heartfelt condolence to the departed soul.

Here’s how other fans reacted.

Failed casino business impacted Jimmy’s relationship with his brother

Jimmy and John were pretty close as they grew up playing tennis together. While John followed his dream of gaming, Jimmy Connors became one of the most renowned tennis players of his time. He won eight Grand Slam titles and is among the greats of the sport.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Tennis great Jimmy Connors smiles after an interview during Day Eleven of the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Jimmy also invested in his brother’s casino, Alton Belle, in 1991. The Connors brothers had about $70 million worth of shares. Initially, the business did well and everything was going right for the Connors. However, later, the share prices dropped rapidly, and they ended up incurring heavy losses.

While both the brothers always refused to talk about the business and its failure, some close friends, without revealing their names, said that the failed business also affected the relationship between Jimmy and John. However, with time, bitterness dissolved and Jimmy Connors wrote highly about his brother in his memoir.

Even if there are ups-and-downs in a fraternal relationship, it is always difficult to lose a sibling. The entire tennis realm gives its heartfelt condolences to Jimmy Connors.