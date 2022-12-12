Obituaries in Detroit, MI | The Detroit Free Press

On December 5, 2022 Scott Douglas Beckwith of Madison Heights, MI, son of Russell and Glenna Beckwith, died due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 73. Scott was born on October 1, 1949, in Detroit, MI. He had two sisters, namely, Sandra and Nancy, and a brother Jeff. He had one son, Micah, four daughters, Laura, Andrea, Carla, Mareah and 14 grandchildren. Scott, up to his death, resided with his significant other, Kate DeKresz. He received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Michigan in 1998, was a great foster parent for 25 years, a grounds keeper at the Ford Tractor plant, an organic farmer and, prior to retiring, a hydraulic and test technician. His hobbies included playing his many guitars, gardening, Michigan football, watching action/adventure movies, cooking and baking, genealogy, cribbage, traveling, and watching ships sail the Detroit River. Memorial services will be held in early June, 2023, when the day lilies bloom, at Cranberry Lake Farms in Oakland Township, MI.

Posted online on December 12, 2022 Published in The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press