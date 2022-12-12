OBITUARY: Carolyn Rae Queen – The Cherokee One Feather

Carolyn Rae Queen, age 79, of Whittier, N.C., passed from this earth after a brief illness on Nov. 20, 2022, in the Cherokee Indian Hospital. Carolyn’s spirit started its next journey surrounded by her loving family. They will greatly miss her adventurous nature, love of butterflies, trees, flowers, music, photography and genealogy.

Carolyn was born and raised in Cherokee, N.C. and was a 1960 Swain High School graduate who attended the University of Louisville. She lived a full life of passion and was dedicated to bringing happiness and knowledge to her family. She was a retired USPS Kentucky Postmaster and Harrah’s blackjack dealer. She had a love of travel and had visited all 50 states and many countries including Thailand, China, Japan, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Poland, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Galapagos Island, and many more. She had many friends worldwide that she enjoyed traveling with and learning about their cultures, but the Smoky Mountains were always her home.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Henry and Ida Lee “Dixie” Arneach; maternal grandparents, Arnold and Myrtle K. Cooper; paternal grandparents, Pearl Tipton and Bob Henry; and her great-grandson, Hudson B. Blankenship. Surviving her are her children, Carmen Queen Bryant of Bryson City (Carlos), Stuart D. Queen of Louisville, KY (Karen); grandchildren, Matthew Bryant (Dana) of Bryson City, Andrew Bryant (Crystal) of Bryson City, Holly Queen Blankenship (Buck) of Flagstaff, AZ, Zachary Bryant of Flagstaff, Ariz., Eric McKendrick (Nicole) of Louisville, Ky., Michele Mandlehr (Stephen) of Louisville, Ky.; and great-grandchildren, Amelie “Misia”, Finn, Olivia, and baby Ralph Curtis Bryant, Stella and Leo Mandlehr, Sylvia McKendrick, Hank Bryant Blankenship, and Chotky Davis. Also, surviving her is her brother, Ralph Henry (Joan) of Cherokee; sister, Sara “Tami” Hogner (David) of Cherokee; nieces and nephews, Jessica Hogner (Marquis) of Piedmont, Okla., Terri Henry of Cherokee, and Aaron Hogner (Terri) of Cherokee. She had many special friends and family that she loved dearly including Andiara Bryant, Magda Bryant, Paula Obando Schiltz, and Ann Sneed.

We are eternally grateful to the staff at Cherokee Indian Hospital for the Hospice care and comfort they provided to our cherished mother and granny.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation, Cherokee Children’s Home, or the Cherokee Historical Association in her memory.

A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Long House Funeral Home, 407 Wolfetown Road, Cherokee, NC 28713 with a celebration of life service starting at 5 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.