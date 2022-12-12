Octopus Energy will run a ‘Saving Session’ tonight





In a tweet by the energy supplier this morning, Octopus Energy announced it will be holding another Saving Session tonight between 5pm and 7pm. The energy firm’s Saving Session offers participating Octopus customers the chance to make money for any electricity demand they reduce during this timeframe.

The scheme is enabled by National Grid ESO's new Demand Flexibility Service launched this winter which allows households to get paid for shifting their energy usage out of peak times. The scheme's launch followed previous Octopus trials and gives all UK energy suppliers the option to financially reward customers who reduce their electricity usage. The service, which aims to help balance the grid and lower the UK's dependence on gas, is the first and largest of its kind in the world. According to Octopus, its customers saved on average over £4 across the first four-hour-long sessions, with the top five percent of customers involved saving almost £20.

Octopus Energy said it had paid out over £1million in just four hours to customers who reduced their energy during peak hours. Octopus expects the average home to receive Octopoints worth around £36 overall over this winter but says it could be up to £100 for some customers. OctoPoints are earned by Octopus Energy customers and people can keep track of how many they have in their online account. The points can be redeemed for different rewards such as prizes, donations to the firm's Octo Assist fund for customers in need, or credit on someone's Octopus account.

Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy Group, said: “This is a massive milestone, across just four hours, we’ve been able to pay out £1million to our customers. “Normally, this money would have gone to businesses or dirty gas power plants to balance energy demand, instead it’s helping people lower their energy bills this winter. “We are proud to have pioneered this trailblazing scheme, which is paving the way towards a smarter, greener and cheaper grid for all. “We’re glad that other energy suppliers are now getting involved, allowing even more people to grab a bargain and lower bills for everyone.”

Octopus reiterates to its customers that the scheme is completely free to get involved in and that someone’s tariff and energy payments won’t change if they sign up. People also do not have to remain in the scheme if they have signed up and are allowed to opt-out at any time. To be eligible, people will need to have a smart meter installed in their home and Octopus will have needed to receive 80 percent of someone’s half-hourly readings in the last 20 days. Once signed up, the energy firm will contact someone every time there’s a Saving Session coming up. If people think they can use less power at that time they then can opt into the saving sessions beforehand through their email or the app. After a Session, Octopus will look at the smart meter readings to work out how much someone saved and will receive OctoPoints on their account dashboard within 14 days. The Saving Sessions scheme is set to run until March 31 next year and Octopus says there will be “at least 12 sessions” between the launch of the scheme and then, however, there will likely be more. The Saving Sessions will be between one and four hours long and people can learn more and sign up for the scheme on Octopus Energy’s website. The energy firm also encourages its customers to share what they are doing to reduce their usage on Twitter using the hashtag #SavingSessions to help inspire others.