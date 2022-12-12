Odynophagia is a common sign of Strep A – other symptoms

“Strep throat is most common in children, but it affects people of all ages.

“If you or your child has signs or symptoms of strep throat, see your doctor for prompt testing and treatment.”

According to the clinic, symptoms can include:

Red and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches or streaks of pus

Tiny red spots on the area at the back of the roof of the mouth (soft or hard palate)

Swollen, tender lymph nodes in your neck

Fever

Headache

Rash

Nausea or vomiting, especially in younger children

Body aches.

However, it adds: “It’s possible for you or your child to have many of these signs and symptoms but not have strep throat.

