Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Dec 12 (Reuters) – Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday, driven by strong demand for its cloud software business as companies move to hybrid working models.

The company has been pushing aggressively into the cloud computing market to make up for its late start and better compete with larger rivals Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) cloud offerings.

Back to work and hybrid work have pushed up demand for its suite of cloud software, especially from large businesses. Some analysts even believe Oracle is likely to weather macroeconomic weakness better than rivals.

Shares in Oracle rose 2.8% to $83.50 in extended trading.

The software company’s total revenue rose 18.5% to $12.28 billion in the second quarter compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of $12.05 billion.

Net income was $1.74 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with a loss of $1.25 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

