Over 60s could miss out on free prescriptions under proposed

Discounts are also available to people who do not qualify for free prescriptions through their age or for health reasons.

As it stands, the cost of a prescription per item is £9.35 but to reduce this charge individuals can purchase a prepayment certificate (PPC).

This form allows people to claim as many NHS prescriptions they need for a set price throughout a defined period of time..

A prepayment certificate (PPC) costs an individual £30.25 for a three month period or £108.10 for 12 months.