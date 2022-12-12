Pension annuities make staggering ‘comeback’

Britons will be weighing up various options for their retirement, and many will be hoping to have the most cash possible at their disposal. One choice which is making a resurgence is the annuity – which provides a regular guaranteed income in retirement.

People can buy an annuity with all or some of their pension pot, but they are likely to get more for their money in the current climate.

According to Canada Life, a 30-year guarantee would now pay £59,940 additional income compared to rates at the beginning of the year, on a £100,000 initial purchase price.

The provider states its average benchmark annuity rates are up by 44 percent since January 2022 as the favourability of the option has increased.

Nick Flynn, Retirement Income Director, Canada Life, said: “Annuities have made quite a comeback this year, with guaranteed lifetime income back in vogue following the strong improvement in rates.

READ MORE: Britons could save over £225 on their energy bills with 4 boiler hacks