‘Perfect stocking fillers’ Spending £10 in Aldi’s magical middle

Writing for MyLondon, Amber-Louise shares the wonder she finds in Aldi’s middle aisle, when looking for gifts. “I let the aisle speak to me, like some sort of supermarket medium, and tell me what I need – whether it’s a sausage roll maker or a candle twice the size of my head.”

“Every week is something different and it can be a bit of a gamble as to what you will face in Aldi’s mystical middle aisle,” she continues. “One week it could be power tools. The next week it could be beauty dupes. The following week it might as well be magic beans.

“I’m in need of a bit of magic right now. It is Secret Santa season and I’ve got £10 to buy the perfect present and no idea where to start looking. So for once in my life I head to the middle aisle with a purpose. Maybe, like the room of requirements, it will listen to my wishes and magically produce the ideal budget present.

“Or maybe it will be power tools again this week. If I’ve got my Harry Potter trivia right, the room of requirements needs three wishes. I wish, I wish, I wish. Okay, I must have been picturing a candle. There are so many in here it might as well be a Yankee store. Big candles, little candles, candles that smell like stale toothpaste and then some that (luckily) smell remarkably better. Some of them even look like Yankee candles with their dome jar lids and pretty picture labels. “Alpine mist” might make a nice gift for £3.99 if it did not smell just a little bit too much like toilet cleaner.

“The hotel collection looks over at me as if to say: “Why are you considering anything else?” This is the range inspired by (or smelling very, very similar to) popular luxury perfumes. Many of them Jo Malone.

“Jo Malone candles start at £55 each. Aldi’s Hotel Collection candles start at £4.99 for a set of four mini candles. This set includes Lime, Basil & Mandarin, Pomegranate, Sweet Almond & Macaroon, and Rose Noir. Some of the most popular dupe scents at Aldi.