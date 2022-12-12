Pet spot: Coco Puff loves the wind

Toni Swain of Festus said her dog, Coco Puff, loves to feel the wind blowing on her.

Coco Puff, an Aussiedoodle, or Australian shepherd-poodle mix, is 1.

“She runs hot,” Swain said. “So, when it’s windy, she enjoys the wind in her face.”

Coco Puff is active.

“She is very playful,” Swain said. “She loves to play ball. She loves to catch it in the air.”

She gets along with others, whether they have four or two legs, Swain said.

“She gets along with other pets and loves people,” Swain said.

Coco Puff, who weighs 28 pounds, likes to be held.

“She loves to sit in my lap,” Swain said.

