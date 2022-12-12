Piers Morgan demands ‘poisonous rats’ Harry and Meghan lose

In response to the clip, Piers wrote: “King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family… and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy.”

The couple, who married in 2018, still hold their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but are no longer addressed as His/Her Royal Highness.

In the trailer, Harry goes on to say that he wondered what would’ve happened to them if they hadn’t decided to leave when they did.

Meghan also alleges that their security was “pulled” and that “everyone in the world knew where we were”.