Piers Morgan teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview

Hollywood critics have blasted the $100million series as a “Royal Pity Party” after the first three episodes landed on the streaming giant last Thursday.

However, Noel Phillips told Good Morning Britain from New York this week: “Mixed reviews so far, but the overwhelming feeling is that the couple are winning the PR brand management strategy.

“Harry and Meghan are not just rewriting the royal narrative that we all know of their lives so far, but they are creating this brand new American fairytale and it seems to be resonating with a lot of people.

“I spoke to one woman earlier today who told me she was in tears watching the series, ‘they are just couple goals’, she went on to say.”

Harry & Meghan is a six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, the lead up to having their first child and the challenges which led them to quit the Royal Family.