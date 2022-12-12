Prince Harry claims ‘they were happy to lie’ to ‘protect’ William

Prince Harry says “they were happy to lie to protect” Prince William in an explosive new trailer for his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show released today. But the teaser does not make clear who the Duke of Sussex is referring to in the incendiary comments which are likely to fuel the ongoing rift between the once-close brothers.
Harry says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”
As he is speaking, images of Buckingham Palace and of the siblings at Prince Philip’s funeral flash up.
Harry also makes accusations of “institutional gaslighting” against him and Meghan in the 90-second teaser.
The trailer comes ahead of the second instalment of the Sussexes’ docuseries on Thursday, which focuses on the couple’s decision to step back as working royals.
The clip opens with Harry saying: “I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did.”
Meghan says: “Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were.” Harry adds: “I said ‘we need to get out of here’.”
Reacting to the latest teaser for Harry & Meghan, the Daily Express’s royal correspondent Richard Palmer described it as “quite an escalation”.
TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan, who has been a fierce critic of the couple, tweeted: “King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy.”
Royal author Angela Levin said: “Harry and Meghan are now going too far.”
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: “The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix’s Harry and Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is ‘fed to the wolves’. Harry says ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother’. Who exactly and what is the proof?”
GB News presenter Dan Wootton, who broke the Megxit story in 2019, said: “As I predicted, Prince Harry and Meghan are going to go nuclear in Netflix Volume 2 against their own family.”
The Sunday Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah said: “Prince Harry talks of ‘institutional gaslighting’ and says ‘they were willing to lie to protect my brother’. Meghan says ‘I was being fed to the wolves’.
“Looks like part two of the Sussexes’ Netflix series will drop more bombs on the monarchy as Harry and Meghan speak their truths.”
The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English added: “As we all suspected last week, the gloves are off. Harry and Meghan accuse Buckingham Palace of ‘institutional gaslighting’. He says say ‘they’ (not clear who) were ‘happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us’.”
ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship said: “It’s getting dirty…”
GB News’ royal correspondent Cameron Walker said: “From this trailer it’s pretty clear this is going to be a lot more incendiary than perhaps the first three episodes were.”
The latest trailer has been released amid the fallout over the first three episodes, which dropped last Thursday.
There have been calls for the Sussexes to be stripped of their royal titles and for them not to attend King Charles’s coronation next year.
The first half of the six-part series looked at the couple’s tumultuous relationship with the press.
Harry claims there is “leaking” and “planting” of stories in what he brands a “dirty game”, while Meghan accuses the media of wanting to “destroy” her.
Other moments that sparked fury include the late Queen’s beloved Commonwealth being referred to by a contributor as “Empire 2.0”, and the Duchess doing a demonstration of her first curtsy to Elizabeth II.
The final batch of episodes is set to focus on Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal duties and move to America.
The documentary is the first major output from the lucrative deal the Sussexes struck with Netflix after quitting royal duties.
They officially left the monarchy on March 31 2020 after opting for a life of personal and financial freedom across the pond.
