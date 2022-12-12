Prince Harry claims ‘they were happy to lie’ to ‘protect’ William

Harry says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

As he is speaking, images of Buckingham Palace and of the siblings at Prince Philip’s funeral flash up.

Harry also makes accusations of “institutional gaslighting” against him and Meghan in the 90-second teaser.

The trailer comes ahead of the second instalment of the Sussexes’ docuseries on Thursday, which focuses on the couple’s decision to step back as working royals.

The clip opens with Harry saying: “I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did.”

Meghan says: “Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were.” Harry adds: “I said ‘we need to get out of here’.”