Prince Harry uses ‘very sinister-sounding words’ in latest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest trailer for “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix dropped today, with some shocking phrases coming from the couple. The Duke of Sussex poignantly said: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The Duchess of Sussex even dramatically said at one point: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Judi James, a professional body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to share her expert opinion on Harry and Meghan’s latest Netflix trailer.

She claimed: “There’s a much more assured look to Harry’s body language in the first part of this trailer, to suggest power and authority, rather than making him look vulnerable as he did in some parts of the last trailer.

“His selfie when he announces his ‘Freedom flight’ looks childlike though, as do the clips of himself and Meghan celebrating their ‘freedom’ like children at a party, with balloons and loads of jumping around with their mouths open.”

