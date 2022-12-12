Protecting the environment and Indigenous Peoples go hand-in-hand

The COP15 has seen several important topics raised by delegates, including the protection of the world’s ecosystems and its biodiversity.

At the UN Biodiversity conference, delegates continue to work on a framework that could help shape how the world’s land and water are protected. In the past, indigenous people have criticized negotiators for overlooking their input. But as CGTN’s Mark Niu reports, that could be starting to change.

