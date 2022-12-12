Putin’s troops ‘unlikely to make notable gains in coming months’

War in Ukraine: 1.5 million people without electricity in southern port city of Odesa
Vladimir Putin’s ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months, the UK defence ministry has said in its latest intelligence update.
The ministry pointed to Russian presidential spokesperson Dimitry Peskov’s rearticulation of Moscow’s main goals of the ‘special military operation’.
“He said that one of Russia’s main objectives was the ‘protection’ of residents of the Donbas and south-eastern Ukraine but claimed there was still much work to be done regarding ‘liberation’ of those territories,” the ministry noted.
The remarks suggest that “Russia’s current minimum political objectives of the war remain unchanged.”
“Russia is likely still aiming to extend control over all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Russian military planners likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk oblast,” the MoD noted.
It added: “However, Russia’s strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its objectives: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas.”
Champagne-sipping Putin says ‘they started it’ to justify Russian strikes on Ukraine energy
Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed.
Read our report in full here:
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 13:35
Brigitte Macron greets Olena Zelenska in Paris
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanies Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska as she leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 13:15
EU considers new fund for energy investments to quit Russian gas
The EU needs to review its budget and consider launching a new fund for the major additional energy investments needed to wean countries off Russian gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.
“The question is whether it [the EU budget] is still fit for purpose, and a fresh look through a midterm review of the budget would open the door to create a sovereignity fund,” Ms von der Leyen said.
Ms von der Leyen declined to specify if this new fund would require the EU to take out further joint debt, but said the bloc’s existing funds would need to be “augmented by other sources”.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 12:55
EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA says
The European Union has secured enough gas for this winter but could face a gas shortage next year if Russia further cuts supplies, the European Commission and the International Energy Agency says.
“Despite the action that we have taken, we might still face a gap of up to 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas next year,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference, citing data from the International Energy Agency due to be published on Monday.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 12:35
UN aid chief to visit Kherson on Ukraine trip amid power outages
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has arrived in Ukraine on a four-day trip as officials race to repair energy facilities hit by Russian air strikes that have caused winter power outages.
The under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator will visit the southern city of Mykolaiv as well as the frontline city of Kherson, which was liberated last month, the United Nations said.
“Griffiths will see the impact of the humanitarian response and new challenges that have arisen as infrastructure damage mounts amid freezing winter temperatures,” it said.
In Kherson, which was recaptured from Russian forces on Nov. 11 after about nine months of Russian occupation, Griffiths will see how warm shelters are being set up for residents in case they are left without heating, power or water, it said.
It said in a statement that nearly 18 million people, around 40% of Ukraine’s population, need humanitarian aid.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 12:15
Iraq hopes only economic factors will influence oil prices, says minister
Iraq hopes that economic factors remain the only influence of oil prices, and it is keen to avoid a crisis in the global oil market, Oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani says.
“We hope there is no more politicization of oil,” Abdel-Ghani told Reuters, responding to a question on the impact of a Western price cap on Russian oil and possible cuts in oil production by Moscow in retaliation.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 11:55
Ukraine ‘could provide workers for Czech arms industry’
Highly-trained Ukrainian workers could fill thousands of job vacancies in the Czech arms industry to help meet demand triggered by the war in Ukraine, a Czech defence official said on Monday.
The Czech Republic has been one of the top weapons providers to Kyiv among NATO allies since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Deliveries, though, have badly depleted inventories and officials have warned it could take years to restock.
Some Czech arms producers have already signalled that they need to boost their workforce.
“(There) will be thousands of jobs,” deputy defence minister Tomas Kopecny was quoted as saying by Czech Radio, suggesting that workers could come from Ukraine, whose own arms industry has been targeted by Russian attacks.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 11:35
Cleverly: We will respond when Iran’s actions are unacceptable
Foreign secretary James Cleverly has said Britain would continue to respond with sanctions against Iran when its actions are unacceptable in an effort to steer the Islamic Republic in a better direction.
“Our priority is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but in parallel to that we will continue to act, to respond when Iran’s actions are unacceptable,” Cleverly said in answer to a question following a speech in London, giving the example of the supply of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
“We’ve sanctioned those involved with that, we’ve sanctioned those involved with the brutal suppression of protesters in Iran and we will continue to try and steer Iran into a better direction.”
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 11:15
In pictures: ‘Poland Helps’ convoy arrives in reclaimed Kherson region
Pictures capture people from help to unload trucks with goods in the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson, Ukraine.
Over 100 volunteers from Poland and Ukraine took part in a humanitarian convoy organised by “A Common Cause” and “Poland Helps” which traveled over 1,100 km, delivering medicines, hospital equipment, and items that will help some the inhabitants of Kherson and surrounding villages survive the winter.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 10:50
G7 leaders to hold video conference on Monday – Berlin
The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are to hold a video conference on Monday, with chancellor Olaf Scholz scheduled to give a news conference afterwards, the German chancellery said.
Mr Scholz’s news conference is scheduled for 1630 GMT, according to the statement.
Emily Atkinson12 December 2022 10:30
