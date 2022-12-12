Qatar attends GCC meeting on environment

Doha: Qatar participated in the coordinative meeting of the ministers responsible for environmental affairs in the GCC states, headed by Chairman of Environment Authority in Oman H E Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada represented Qatar in the meeting held via video conference, and discussed the topics laid out on the high-level meeting’s agenda and conducted consultations to unify the stances of GCC states towards them, including the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, in addition to the digital sequence information on genetic resources.

The meeting underscored the importance of coordinating and unifying the stances of GCC states in all international environmental arenas.

