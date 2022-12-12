Qualcomm Stock Expected To Fall As Apple Sales Decline: What’s

QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares are trading lower Monday following a downgrade from Wells Fargo.

What Happened: Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley downgraded Qualcomm from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $105 price target, citing underperformance ahead of the company.

“Once investor sentiment toward the chip sector turns more positive, or once investors are convinced we’ve reached a trough in the chip cycle, we believe shares of companies w/high smartphone exposure should underperform the broader chip sector,” Mobley wrote in a new note to clients.

The Wells Fargo analyst expects Qualcomm to trade at a discount to competitors as investors assign lower multiples to chip companies serving the mobile handset market. Furthermore, Wells Fargo anticipates a decline in sales to Apple Inc AAPL.

The analyst expects Qualcomm to be left out of iPhone 16 models, leaving the company to depend on the premium-tier Android smartphone community, “which may not be the best exposure to have,” Wells Fargo said.

Mobley expects Qualcomm’s earnings to take a hit of approximately $1.25 per share related to the decline in Apple exposure.

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm has a 52-week high of $193.58 and a 52-week low of $101.93.

The stock was down 1.76% at $116.89 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Qualcomm.