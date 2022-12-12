Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Patience key to Aconcagua

Monday’s Sky Sports Racing spotlight falls on Wolverhampton’s opener, the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (5.30), a Class 5 contest run over five furlongs which has attracted 11 runners.

THE GROUNDWORK

Wolverhampton has been good to Jack Mitchell, Rossa Ryan and David Probert this year but the man to follow could be William Buick, who arrives for two rides on Pherenikos (6.00) and Compliant (7.30).

LEADING FANCIES

Alya’s Gold Award (stall 6)

Showed a modicum of promise as a juvenile for Richard Hughes, notably when not beaten far (fifth) in a Lingfield nursery last November. Has since joined Robert Stephens and she needs to step up on her last of eight at Lingfield when last spotted 285 days ago. Taylor Fisher takes off 7lb.

Aconcagua Mountain (4)

A leading contender for Iain Jardine. The four-year-old won at Redcar in early August and stepped up on a couple of subsequent modest performances when running out a comfortable course-and-distance winner four weeks ago, having been held up and smuggled into the race by Andrew Mullen. A 7lb rise is quite harsh but he should remain competitive.

Ellie Piper (3)

Robyn Brisland’s filly scored over course and distance in late September under Kevin Stott, beating a couple of today’s rivals in Nacho and Hot Hot Hot. Ran fourth here three days ago, not finding a great deal in the latter stages after travelling comfortably for much of the race. Finished last of 11 behind Aconcagua Mountain in mid-November, never striking a blow from the widest draw. She is better berthed here in stall three.

Amazing Amaya (5)

Returned from a long absence over course and distance last Monday, beating only one home, but she was placed five times here last winter/spring. Well enough drawn in stall five if she can up her game.

Iconicdaay (11)

David O’Meara’s lightly-raced filly has started 50/1 on her last two starts, beating only one rival home on both occasions. Ben Robinson has his work cut out from stall 11.

Nacho (10)

Had two of today’s rivals, Glorious Charmer and Hot Hot Hot, behind when scoring here in May but only ninth behind Aconcagua Mountain over course and distance last time. Stall 10 not an easy draw for Josephine Gordon to circumvent.

Duke Of Firenze (8)

Grand old servant for David Griffiths and was once a 109-rated sprinter. The years have inevitably caught up with him but the 13-year-old will have been tuned up by a respectable effort at Lingfield just 12 days ago. Frustratingly, he is often slowly away these days but has the right man on top in Jason Hart.

Glorious Charmer (2)

Could manage only seventh spot behind Coast 13 days ago but would have a squeak if able to recapture the form of his course victories back in February and April. Tom Eaves has a good pitch in stall two.

Iesha (1)

The Charlie Wallis-trained filly had a rear view of Aconcagua Mountain last time but is better off at today’s revised weights. She was in the winner’s enclosure at Southwell last winter and needs to rediscover that old sparkle to figure from a rails pitch in stall one.

Nellie French (7)

Scored at Newcastle in February but spent a lengthy spell in the doldrums until producing an excellent third to Embla over course and distance three days ago. Katie Scott’s mare holds fourth-home Ellie Piper on that singular piece of form, so she is one of the more interesting contenders.

Hot Hot Hot (9)

Tony Carroll’s mare won at Brighton in June so cannot be ruled out completely now returning from a 74-day absence. Ran third in a Classified Stakes over course and distance in March.

THE VERDICT

ACONCAGUA MOUNTAIN could hardly be described as a handicap snip but Iain Jardine’s four-year-old is well drawn if patient tactics are again employed by Andrew Mullen. The four-year-old’s two below-par efforts in September came when ridden by inexperienced apprentices.