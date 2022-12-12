Ralf Little tells Death in Paradise fans ‘not to worry’ over

With series 11 of the BBC drama drawing to an end earlier this year, fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. With season 12 right around the corner, actor Ralf Little touched on the upcoming yearly Christmas special. As the festive special will have a slightly spooky element, he’s reassured fans it’s nothing to worry about.

Despite the BBC drama first airing in 2011, Death in Paradise didn’t get a seasonal special until last year.

Proving to be a hit as it attracted over eight million viewers, bosses confirmed there will be another airing at the end of 2022.

As opposed to its usual hour slot, fans will be treated to a 90-minute special along with a slightly spooky Christmas ghost feel.

Speaking about the upcoming festive episode, actor Ralf Little teased people can expect lots of clever twists along the way.

However, he assured fans that the show will still be in keeping with the usual Death in Paradise feel.

He said: “The nice thing about a Christmas special is that everyone understands that you can be a bit more

playful or experimental or special, even with the tone.

“We have ninety minutes instead of an hour,

so we can give storylines time to develop. They went bold this year with the script.

“Don’t worry, it’s not a massive departure from the usual Death in Paradise story. We still know what people enjoy

about the show, but it’s a good old-fashioned Christmas ghost story with clever twists.”

