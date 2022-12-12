Research Fellow in Energy-Efficient Machine Learning for Mobile /

Cyber Physical Systems

Location: Highfield Campus

Salary: £32,348 to £39,745 per annum

Full Time Fixed Term (until 14/09/2024)

Closing Date: Friday 06 January 2023

Interview Date: To be confirmed

Reference: 2099122FP

We are excited to offer a global opportunity to work with international researchers at the forefront of novel machine learning hardware. The University of Southampton has teamed up with Imperial College, the University of Toronto, the University of California Los Angeles, University of Sydney, and Cornell University, in forming the Centre for Spatial Computational Learning (spatialml.net). The Centre is funded by the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, and works in partnership with key industrial partners (Arm, Corerain Technologies, Imagination Technologies, Maxeler Technologies, Xilinx). We are bridging hardware, software and theory, to develop new highly efficient algorithms and architectures that naturally compute over space as well as time.

You will have the opportunity to collaborate across the remit of the Centre and will aim to spend some time each year working at one of the international partner institutions developing and deepening our collaborations. We expect that such exchanges will occur up to a few times annually and be of a duration between a week and a month. Appointees will have considerable freedom to help define medium-term research areas within the remit of the Centre.

You will have strong communication skills both verbally and in writing, take a methodological approach to your work, and have the ability and desire to travel and collaborate internationally. To be successful you will have a PhD* or equivalent experience in electronic engineering, computer science, or a related discipline, and a strong track record in one or more of the following areas:

Hardware design for machine learning/deep learning

Software/algorithm development for machine learning/deep learning

Hardware/software co-design for improved performance/efficiency

Efficient software development for mobile/embedded systems

Run-time software adaptation for system resource management

If you wish to have an informal discussion about the post prior to applying, please email Professor Geoff Merrett (gvm@ecs.soton.ac.uk).

The post will be held in the School of Electronics and Computer Science (ECS) at the University of Southampton. ECS hosts a strategic research centre in machine intelligence (https://www.cmi.ecs.soton.ac.uk), an EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Machine Intelligence for Nano- Electronic Devices and Systems (spanning hardware and software), and the Arm-ECS Research Centre (www.arm.ecs.soton.ac.uk): an award-winning industry-academia collaboration between the university and Arm Research.

The University of Southampton is in the top 1% of world universities and among the UK’s top 20 for research, with an international reputation for its research, teaching and enterprise activities. The University is committed to sustainability and being a globally responsible university and has recently been awarded the Platinum EcoAward.

The University of Southampton holds a Silver Athena Swan Award, and ECS holds a bronze award in recognition of its continued commitment to improving equality for women in science and engineering. We will give due consideration to applicants that wish to work flexibly including part-time and to those who have taken a career break. The University has a generous maternity policy**, onsite childcare facilities and employees a childcare vouchers scheme.

ECS provides a unique, friendly and supportive environment. We have a range of staff development programmes and a unique mentoring and wellbeing scheme.

To find out more about working at ECS, visit: https://www.ecs.soton.ac.uk/workinghere

* Applications will be considered from candidates who are working towards or nearing completion of a relevant PhD qualification. The title of Research Fellow will be applied upon completion of PhD. Prior to the qualification being awarded the title of Senior Research Assistant will be given.

**subject to qualifying criteria

Application Procedure

You should submit your completed online application form at https://jobs.soton.ac.uk. The application deadline will be midnight on the closing date stated above. If you need any assistance, please call Wayne Wan (Recruitment Team) on +44 (0) 23 8059 2750, or email recruitment@soton.ac.uk. Please quote reference 2099122FP on all correspondence.