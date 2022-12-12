Ringo Starr Worried The Beatles Were Going to Fire Him Shortly

In 1962, Ringo Starr joined The Beatles, replacing drummer Pete Best. The band had hired him because they believed he was a better drummer than Best, but Starr soon began to worry that they were questioning his abilities. Just two weeks after Starr joined the band, they replaced him with a session drummer during a recording session. Starr immediately began to worry that they were going to fire him.

Ringo Starr | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The drummer struggled with a song

After replacing Best, Starr joined the band in the studio. He struggled with his timekeeping on the song “Love Me Do.” Producer George Martin wasn’t happy about this.

“I didn’t rate Ringo very highly,” he said per the book Ringo: With a Little Help by Michael Seth Starr, “He couldn’t do a roll — and still can’t — though he’s improved a lot since.”