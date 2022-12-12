Rivian pauses plans to make electric vans in Europe with

Rivian said Monday it was pausing its plans to manufacture electric commercial vans in Europe, adding that it would “no longer pursue” a memorandum of understanding signed with Mercedes-Benz in September.

“We’ve decided to pause discussions with Mercedes-Benz Vans regarding the Memorandum of Understanding we signed earlier this year for joint production of electric vans in Europe,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said, noting the company was pursuing “the best risk-adjusted returns” on its capital investments.

“At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian,” he added.

The company said it remains open to exploring future work with Mercedes-Benz “at a more appropriate time for Rivian.”

Mercedes-Benz said the Rivian decision would not impact the timeline of its electrification strategy or the planned ramp-up of its new electric vehicle manufacturing site in Jawor, Poland.

