Roblox: How to Get Shiny Pets in Pet Simulator X

Do you want to know how to get Shiny Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X? Roblox Pet Simulator X is a popular game in the Roblox universe, allowing players to collect and customize their virtual pets. Roblox Pet Simulator X had the latest update with a lot of new content, including Shiny Pets. You can have any pet in the game in Shiny form. However, it is not easy to get these Shiny Pets. This guide will tell you how to get Shiny Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X.

Who Are Shiny Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X?

The game has recently introduced the Shiny pet feature, and it’s been a game-changer! They are 2.5 times more potent than ordinary pets and look more vibrant and exciting. You can get your hands on Shiny Pets in the game, but luck will have to be on your side. Also, if you combine shiny pets, you will have a 100% chance of having a Shiny pet. But if you combine 50% shiny pets, you have only a 50% chance of getting a Shiny pet.

Shiny Pets in Pet Simulator X are quite a rare occurrence. It’s been determined that the base rate of Shiny Pets is 0.17%, which means you have a 1 in 600 chance of finding one while playing. Yet if you were to unlock the Shiny Relic, your options would increase slightly to 0.20% or 1 in 500. The Shiny Hunter stats remain unknown so far.

Related:

How To Get Shiny Pets In Roblox Pet Simulator X?

You can get Shiny Pet in Roblox Pet Simulator X. by hatching many pets in the game. However, you can unlock the Shiny Relic or purchase the Shiny Hunter Game Pass for Robux to increase your chances of getting a Shiny pet. Also, there are two other ways you can get a Shiny Pet by Transforming your pets by machine or Combining two Shiny pets.

Unlocking Shiny Relic

The Shiny relic is located in Shiny Relic cave which you can find n the Hardcore Fantasy World lobby area. You can get the Shiny Relic by spending 250 million Diamonds.

Purchasing Shiny Hunter Game Pass

You can buy the Shiny Hunter Game Pass to increase your chances of getting a Shiny Pet. The cost of the Shiny Hunter game pass is 1299 Robux.

Transforming Pets by Machine

The game also has a Transform machine which you can use to transform your pets into Darkmatterr, Rainbow, or Gold pets. However, changing your pet into a Shiny pet is also possible.

Combining Two Shiny Pets

You can combine two Shiny pets to get a new Shiny pet. However, it would be best if you were lucky to get a Shiny pet in the combining process.

So, these are the ways to get Shiny Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X. It may take some time and money, but if you want to stand out from the crowd, then Shiny Pets is a great way to do that. So what are you waiting for? Go out there, get your hands on some Shiny Pets, and show them off! Good luck!

Roblox is available for PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox One.

Sources: Evanland Channel, Try Hard, Game Guide