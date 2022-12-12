Rock & Roll Hall Fame Shop has many options for the music fans on

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gift-giving (and receiving) time is here. Folks are scouring their favorite online and brick-and-mortar stores for just the right gift for friends, family, colleagues, and others.

But what do you get the music lover who has almost everything?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has a gaggle of gift ideas ready for the rock and rock hall fan in anyone’s life.

Smaller ticket Rock Hall branded items include the 2022 Induction ceremony program for $30 and a 2022 Inductee Coin emblazoned with the complete list of honorees for $36. There’s also plenty of 2022 inductee-specific merch, from a colorful Lionel Richie trucker hat for $35, a 60′s retro Dolly Parton “Live In Nashville” concert bill t-shirt for $50, and an Eminem “Whatever” hoodie for $50

The Rock Hall shop also contains a bevy of Beatles-related merch at various price points. These include clothing, books, and several deluxe 180-gram vinyl reissues. Among the myriad options are the Let It Be exhibit poster ($30) and The Beatles Hohner harmonica ($50). Lavish gifts ideas for the truly obsessed Fab Four fans include an 18-karat gold “Here Comes The Sun” bracelet ($1,800) with Herkimer Diamonds as sunbeams and engraved with” Here Comes The Sun” on the inside designed by Swedish silversmith and Beatles fan Efva Attling.

For the musician on your list, the shop boasts the recently released limited edition effects pedals from Akron-based pedal company EarthQuaker Devices produced in collaboration with the Rock Hall. The unique colorways include a trio of popular EQD pedals, the Rainbow Machine “polyphonic pitch mesmerizer” ($229), the Hizumitas fuzz ($149), and the Plumes small signal shredder overdrive pedal ($99).

There’s also plenty of fun, grab-bag-ready merch for the low spenders, from stickers to a wide array of pins, keyrings, and magnets under $10. There are board games and puzzles, including a David Bowie Monopoly ($44) and a 1000-piece Queen Puzzle ($17).

Go to the Rock Hall gift shop for more ideas and order by Thursday, December 15, to ensure they arrive before the Big Day.