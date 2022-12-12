The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £500,000 contract will carry out RIBA Stages 3 and 4 of the project to upgrade and expand the existing Seallam, Hebrides People Visitor Centre in Northton which focusses on local history and genealogy.

The £4.5 million project will deliver a new visitor centre with an extension building featuring a café, bookshop and entertainment space with new interactive Harris and St Kilda exhibition spaces. A 12-bed student accommodation block to enable Gaelic centred student research and study will also be created.

According to the brief: ‘Hebrides People Visitor Centre is a unique project based in the Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides which celebrates the culture and heritage of the people through their genealogical record, storytelling, and history.

‘It is owned by the community – Northton Heritage Trust, a charitable community benefit society which is now planning an exciting future for the project as a major visitor and learning destination celebrating the rich history of this remote island archipelago.

‘The current centre and exhibits were built over 20 years ago and now requires upgrading to meet the requirements of the local and tourist markets. The enhanced facility requires to deal with significantly more visitors to the site with 10,000 – 15,000 anticipated once new exhibits are complete.

‘In addition to the development of the buildings and landscaping the surrounding site, exhibitions will be redesigned with bespoke Isle of Harris and St Kilda themed areas.’

Seallam, Hebrides People Visitor Centre was created in 2000 as a flagship visitor centre and genealogy hub for the Isle of Harris. Located in Northton at the southern end of the island, the building currently features exhibits dealing with the history and natural environment of the Hebrides.

The latest project will deliver an ‘impressive’ new visitor centre with an extended car park. It will also upgrade the Old Schoolhouse where a genealogy centre is based and it will create a series of outdoor learning exhibits celebrating the local wildlife of the surrounding area.

Bids for the contract will be valuated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. Public liability insurance of £500,000, employers liability insurance of £500,000 and professional indemnity insurance of £500,000 will be required.