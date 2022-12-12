Categories
Selling to the CIO: Artificial Intelligence


AI is set to be one of the most lucrative opportunities for the channel, as it sits right at the forefront of the enterprise innovation agenda. However, delivering AI is difficult, and CIOs are turning to their partners to provide leadership. It is the ultimate test of a partner’s ability to engage with their customers around strategy and vision, rather than technical provision.

According to IDC, AI – including software, hardware, and services for AI-centric systems – will exceed $US300 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 26.5 per cent. This makes it one of the areas of most rapid expected growth across all IT. With 89 per cent of the CIOs surveyed in the recent Foundry 2022 State of the CIO report saying that their roles were more digital and innovation-focused now, it is clear that AI is seen as a pathway to meet that outcome.

However, 70-80 per cent of AI projects fail. The reasons for this vary greatly, from a misunderstanding of the expected performance of AI, to poor change management, and, most commonly data. A lack of data, or poor data quality, can result in poorly “trained” and ineffective AI. Just as digital transformation experiences a high failure rate and organisations look to their partners to address those challenges, so too will partners be the answer to AI challenges for many organisations.

“Partners need to help customers understand that AI is a long-term investment,” Mei May Soo, Dell Technologies Director of Data Science AI said in an exclusive interview with Foundry. “One cannot expect that an organisation will be able to implement AI in every part of their business immediately. Artificial intelligence is not a tool. It’s not software. It’s a mindset. A deliberate design centred around behavioural science, and it’s important for the partners to help customers rethink processes and how AI will impact the business so AI can be layered into existing decision-making processes.”

