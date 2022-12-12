Seven Jersey residents who died after explosion at flats named

The names of seven Jersey residents missing following an explosion at a block of flats have been released by States of Jersey Police. A police statement said: “The families of seven Islanders missing since the incident at the Haut du Mont site on Pier Road have released their identities.”

“The families, supported by officers within the family liaison team, made the decision this afternoon as the recovery operation continues.”

Those named are Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, aged 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, aged 61 and 73, and Billy Marsden, aged 63.”

The police statement added: “The identities of the other Islanders will be released at a later date.”

(More to follow)