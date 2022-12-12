Sixth graders give back to shelter pets with gratitude project

In the spirit of Christmas, Duncan Middle School sixth grade students shared their heart to give by collecting supplies for shelter pets at the Stephens County Humane Society (SCHS).

On Friday, Dec. 9, around 175 sixth graders presented their donations to SCHS from a supply drive they ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9.

DMS Teacher Melinda Burk said this was sixth grade gratitude project that ran for over the past month.

“Our principal challenged all grade levels to take on a gratitude project,” she said. “The sixth grade chose to do a donation drive for the Stephens County Humane Society. They provided a wish list for the students to use if they wanted to participate in the drive.”

Burk said through this project, students experienced giving back to the community.

DMS Teacher Joni Blackburn said they are very proud of the students for stepping up to the challenge.

“They put 100% effort into it, because they love dogs and cats,” she said.

Reid Webb, a student, said he enjoyed getting to help the humane society out with the supply drive and seeing the dog come in.

“I liked helping the cause,” he said.

Webb said during the supply drive, he brought cats toys, formula, bowls, leashes, collars and more.

SCHS Executive Director Kelly Nelson brought Koda, a two-year-old great pyrenees mixed breed, to engage with the students.

Nelson shared how grateful she was for the student participation and turn out of the supply drive.

“This is going to be huge for us,” she said.

Koda sported his Christmas sweater for the sixth grade classes on Friday morning. Nelson said Koda is great family dog who is looking for his forever home.

“He loves cats, he loves dogs, he loves humans,” she said. “He especially loves smaller humans.”

Nelson said Koda is around 70 pounds, but when he came to the shelter he was underweight and they are working to get him up to his desired weight for his breed.

“This is what we needed to do that,” she said.

Nelson said these donations are wonderful for the humane society animals, especially during this time of year.

“This (drive) is a great mixture of supplies,” she said. “Things for cats and dogs, treats, cleaning supplies, it’s all just wonderful.”

Nelson said how the community can come alongside the humane society by adopting, volunteering or donating.

To help the SCHS, cash donation are accepted or hosting a supply drive to benefit the shelter pets is also welcome.

“We will always come out and bring an animal to accept all of the gifts,” she said.

To inquire about any of the dogs or cats, or to set up an appointment, call 580-252-7387 between the hours of noon-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday have extended hours until 6 p.m. SCHS is currently closed on Sundays.

For more information about SCHS or to donate, visit http://stephenscountyshelter.com.