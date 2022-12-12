|
|All news about SKANSKA AB
|06:34a
|Skanska Lands NOK5 Billion Contract For Record Subsea Tunnel In Norway
|06:01a
|12/09
|12/09
|12/09
|12/08
|12/08
|12/08
|12/02
|
|12/02
|Sales 2022
|
163 B
15 750 M
15 750 M
|Net income 2022
|
6 370 M
617 M
617 M
|Net cash 2022
|
18 984 M
1 839 M
1 839 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,2x
|Yield 2022
|4,83%
|Capitalization
|
69 390 M
6 723 M
6 723 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,31x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|27 891
|Free-Float
|83,6%
Technical analysis trends SKANSKA AB
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|168,60 SEK
|Average target price
|161,67 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|-4,11%
