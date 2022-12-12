Slovakian model Veronika Rajek speaks out on Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s difficult year both on and off the field culminated in the breakdown of his 13-year marriage and a divorce from now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

There are a few signs though that the newly single Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s life was beginning to get on track, with a stunning comeback win against the New Orleans Saints and some commentators saying that the 45-year-old was at his best.

It was back down to earth with a bump this weekend though, with a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers—but all talk on social media was about his possible new romance with a former Miss Slovakia.

Romance rumors started swirling after Veronika Rajek, a 26-year-old model and social media influencer, posted a number of photos on Instagram at the New Orleans game showing her wearing a Tom Brady jersey and professing her “love” for the GOAT in the caption.

The model, who won Miss Slovakia in 2016, was ecstatic as Brady completed a game-winning drive and she shared snaps of herself pointing to his name on her back, as well as a video of her celebrating the moment the touchdown was scored.

Rajek told her 3.3 million followers: “I saw the LEGEND [football emoji] and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT],” she wrote, adding a heart and flame emoji. “@tombrady thank you for an amazing show #GOATFOREVER #12.”

Her post certainly had her and Brady’s fans speculating that the two could be getting together romantically. A representative of Rajek, however, told Newsweek that the model “will not comment on the matter” at this time.

“The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there, as very supportive as Veronika Rajek is, is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring,” the representative said.

Commenters are divided on Twitter and Instagram about the prospect of a relationship regardless.

One person commented: “Tell me your applying for that new wifey role without telling me your applying for that new wifey role.”

Another added: “I’d like to congratulate Tom Brady for finding a new girlfriend after his tragic divorce.”

Others were unimpressed, with one writing: “I think it is so tasteless on your part, its not like this post is coming off as a sports fan. Appears to me your throwing yourself at a newly single famous man. Hope I am incorrect.”

Despite a difficult season and a losing 6-7 record, the Bucs are still top of the NFC South and have a good chance of heading to the playoffs again with Brady leading the charge.

Rajek recently shared photos of herself in a stars and stripes bikini during a day on a boat and had an inspirational message for her followers in the caption: “The American Dream keeps on striving as long as we keep on dreaming big.”