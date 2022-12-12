‘So beautiful’ Leonor and Sofia dazzle in Zara jumpers

Leonor currently attends boarding school in Wales, at UWC Atlantic, which is known for its academic success and extra-curricular activities.

The school, which is located in a medieval castle, has an impressive list of alumni, including Princess Raiyah bint Hussein of Jordan and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts on the Spanish Royal Family’s Christmas card, with many saying how much they like it.

Instagram user @luxmeagainpreloved wrote: “Ahhh just love these two young ladies. Such a beautiful photo. I want both jumpers.”