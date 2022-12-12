South Carolina environmental agencies sign shared stewardship

The Clemson extension, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Forestry Commission and others are apart of this coordinated effort.

IRMO, S.C. — Federal and state agencies are coming together to pledge to take on new natural resource concerns. This interagency agreement signed Friday focuses on working together to preserve and care for our ecosystem in the Southeast.

Signed by nine agencies including Clemson Extension, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the focus will be on coming up with ecological problem solving strategies and sharing dollars and resources, meaning your tax dollars will go the extra mile.

“Funds have been limited this past year in budgets and so I think this is important to know that this signing will help in those partners sharing and leveraging the funds that are available in the best way possible,” said Pamela Baltimore, USDA Forest Service spokesperson from Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests.

These groups will discuss proactive approaches to wildfires, drought, air and water quality, insects and disease and wildlife.

“One of the big wildlife ones that was partnered with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was the red-cockaded woodpecker. That was a bird that was endangered and is doing better now, and I believe has been delisted now,” Baltimore said.

Usually when these partners join efforts in projects, they create memorandums of understanding, but never a giant combined effort like this.

So far, 30 forests out of 154 in the U.S. Forest Service system have signed agreements.