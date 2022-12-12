Southgate ‘likes USA as next destination’ as England future

Gareth Southgate ‘likes’ the United States and would be interested in a potential venture across the pond should he leave his position with England. That’s according to sports broadcaster Rebecca Lowe, who believes the Three Lions boss would be open to exploring opportunities Stateside once his time in charge of England comes to an end.

Southgate’s contract is due to run until after the 2024 European Championships but he plans to sit down with the Football Association to discuss his future following England’s World Cup elimination at the hands of France.

While there is a sense his side are on the cusp of something special, Southgate has cited some of the stresses he faces with the job and for that reason he wants to take his time to ponder his next move.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers live podcast in San Francisco, Lowe indicated that Southgate’s future could lie overseas in the United States.

She said: “Actually I’ve heard all sorts of thoughts that apparently he does quite like the United States as his next destination whether that would be Major League Soccer or the USA.”

