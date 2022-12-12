Spend Christmas Eve With MGK And The Beatles!

Christmas Eve will be soon upon us, and I am so thrilled to once again be your host for our sixth annual Christmas Eve With The Beatles, presented commercial free on MGK thanks to Chevrolet Of Turnersville!

Starting at 4pm on Christmas Eve, we’ll go wall to wall Beatles straight through until Christmas arrives at midnight, and I’ll be sure to bring some nice rare tracks to share, in addition to as many of your Beatles favorites as I can squeeze into eight hours!

It’s so much fun putting together this show every year, and to get a chance to hear our boys, uninterrupted, as the final holiday preparations are being made. For me, it’s a true labor of love, and I can’t wait to spend Christmas Eve with you and my favorite band in the land this Christmas Eve!

If your holiday plans take you outside of our listening area, take MGK along with you so you don’t miss single Beatles song!

Andre Gardner is a 45 year radio broadcast professional who continues to live the dream.