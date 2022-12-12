Spotlight: GREEN LIVING: Tis the season to be mindful

There are many ways to enjoy the Christmas season to it’s fullest while still making environmentally-friendly choices for gifts, decor or experiences!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s to remember what is truly important this holiday season.

Taking time to slow down and be with loved ones, reflect and be grateful for what we have is what this time of year is about. As you take time to reflect, why not consider creating some new traditions this year that bring you closer to loved ones all while reducing your impact on the planet!

Alternatives to Traditional Gift Exchange

Try something new this year!

A fun alternative to the traditional gift exchange is hosting a Secret Santa gift exchange. The group agrees on a price limit, and each participant creates an individualized wish list, which helps ensure that people are getting items that they will use.

Another alternative is regifting unused gifts that you have received or items you already own. Both options help limit cost, time and waste.

You can also try making your own gifts this year. Making your own gifts is fun and can hold more meaning than something store-bought. This approach can also be less costly, and you might surprise yourself with how creative you are. Follow these links for some creative holiday gift ideas that you can craft yourself!

Not feeling creative? Leave it to the professionals and shop local artisan vendors and shops – there are many in all corners of our community!

Shop Online Sustainably

The convenience of online shopping cannot be disputed. Purchasing gifts has never been easier with online shops like Amazon and Wayfair, but from an ecological standpoint it is quite costly to ship items across the globe.

A more sustainable option is to download the One Red Maple app. This newly developed app will recommend local product matches or close alternatives as you browse big retail and brand websites. While using the app you will see a red maple leaf indicating local shops where you can purchase a similar product. Download or learn more about One Red Maple here.

Shop Local

Greater Sudbury has many amazing local stores. This season, browse local shops online, or rediscover your love of shopping in stores again, and the excitement of finding the perfect gift along the shelves of local retailers.

Bonus points for shopping at local second-hand stores that sell everything from books to clothing and more!

For the person who already has everything, try giving them the gift of time and create new memories together.

This could be a winter hike and dinner, a sleigh ride, attending a local theatre production, catching a Sudbury Wolves or Sudbury Five game or even learning a new skill together like pottery, painting or dancing. Spending time with loved ones and making new memories can be far less impactful on the planet and have a lasting effect on someone dear.

Don’t forget to check the City’s online calendar for local events throughout the year.

Many local retailers are listed on Discover Sudbury webpage where you can explore local events, art galleries, retail stores, restaurants and more!

Sustainable Holiday Décor

Sustainability is not limited to the gifts we buy. The materials we use to decorate our homes also come at a cost to you and to the environment.

The most sustainable decorations are the ones you already own, so be sure to reuse as many of your decorations as you can. If you decide that you want to include new pieces to your collection, consider items that are not made of plastic. Beautiful homemade alternatives can include salt dough ornaments, origami stars or decorations made of natural materials like dried orange garland or cinnamon sticks.

The Facebook Market Place or Kijiji are great options if you’re looking to expand your holiday décor. Many people who are looking to downsize their collection will sell unwanted decorations. This could be a great way to find unique treasures at a discounted rate and it prevents these items from being thrown away.

If you’re in search of a tree this year, a real tree is less costly than its artificial counterpart. A real tree also adds a lovely aroma to your home, and when paired with a homemade cranberry float jar, your home will smell as lovely as it will look this holiday season! Learn more about the benefits of choosing a real tree.

Also, get the most out of your tree, by placing it in your yard when you are done with it.

Other things to consider this season are reusable advent calendars, natural wreaths and compostable wrapping paper in place of non-recyclable wrapping. Converting plain wrapping paper into something more festive is a fun activity to do with loved ones and a great way to be creative this season! There are so many ways to dress up basic wrapping paper. Try making a sponge or potato stamp to create your own design, then use colorful cotton twine to wrap over the paper and secure some holiday greenery to the gifts. Make your wrapping paper your own and make it a new tradition this year!

Outdoor Lights and Decorations

There’s nothing quite like being out for a walk in the evening as it lightly snows and admiring all the homes that are lit up and decorated throughout the holidays. Yet, the accompanying hydro bill and the energy use associated with holiday lights and inflatable decorations can be a painful sight to behold.

Simply swapping out incandescent lights for LED lights is an easy and effective way to lower your energy use and the associated costs. Other fun and low impact alternatives include birdseed ornaments to hang on trees or the classic snowman with a button nose.

For even more suggestions on how to reduce your impact this holiday season watch our Greening Your Holidays EarthCare minute! There are so many ways to reconnect this holiday season and the opportunities to create new traditions with loved ones are endless.

May your days be merry and serene, and may all your festivities be green!

Happy holidays from EarthCare!