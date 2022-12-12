Stacey Solomon gets snowed in at Pickle Cottage amid on-air chaos

The blended family shared the details of their big day on Instagram which included a strapless lace gown, jars filled with white candles and a barn-style reception at their home.

Stacey’s sons Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, three-year-old Rex as well as Joe’s son Harry, 15, walked her down the aisle alongside the presenter’s dad.

The couple’s daughter Rose helped scatter flower petals hand-picked from their garden.

While she shares Rex and Rose with Joe, Stacey co-parents Zachary, who she gave birth to at 17, with childhood sweetheart Dean Cox, while Leighton’s dad is her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barham, who the X Factor star split from in 2014.