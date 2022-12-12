State pensioners could claim extra £370 a month





Those of state pension age may be entitled to Attendance Allowance, a benefit payment awarded by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). It is designed to assist those with the extra costs that arise from having a long-term health condition or illness.

Someone who is suffering from a severe health condition or illness is likely to receive up to £369.60 monthly from Attendance Allowance. The DWP outlines on its website that someone is eligible for the payment if they "have a physical disability, a mental disability (including learning difficulties), or both". Recipients must have also needed assistance for at least six months to be eligible for Attendance Allowance. The amount of money someone gets from the benefit payment is dependent on the "severity" of their condition.

Attendance Allowance is paid at two different rates, one higher and the other lower, which are administered depending on how severe someone's condition is. People on the state pension will be able to get £92.40 a week if they are eligible for the higher amount or £61.85 if they are entitled to the lower rate. Someone who is suffering from a severe health condition or illness would get £369.60 from Attendance Allowance. If a claimant's condition changes, they have a responsibility to inform the DWP as this could affect how much they get.

Furthermore, those on Attendance Allowance could also be entitled to additional support through benefits such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction. Payments are delivered directly into the bank or building society account someone get their state pension paid into. Any extra money received from Attendance Allowance does not cover a pensioner's mobility costs. However, to be entitled to the benefit payment in the first, the DWP must recognise someone's condition as being one that qualifies for support.

On its website, Independent Age outlined how claims for Attendance Allowance can be backdated during the application process so people get the full amount they are entitled to. The charity stated: “Your claim can be backdated to the date of your call, rather than the date you return the completed form, if you order a claim form over the phone. You have six weeks from the date stamped on the form to complete and return it. “You can ask for help from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if you have difficulties making a claim because of a disability or health condition. “For example, if you have problems reading or filling in forms, understanding complex information, or using a phone or computer. Visit Gov.uk for more information.