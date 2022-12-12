Steam FAQ: guides, troubleshooting, tips and tricks

Since 2003, PC gaming has been increasingly reliant on Steam, Valve’s store and library client. No doubt the majority of your PC games are kept in and run through Steam. With that in mind, it’s certainly useful to know all about the numerous things you can do with this powerful grey window on your desktop. If your knowledge has holes in it, our Steam guide can help.

Just click the topic you’re in need of help with below, and we’ll explain the ins-and-outs of how to use Steam like a pro.