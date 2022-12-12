Sterling and Trippier made heartwarming gesture to reporter’s

“Raheem Sterling came to look in my screen to see who it was and waved, and when he realised it was my mum and dad in a care home he got Kieran Trippier over and they waved and they engaged.

“My dad didn’t have words and my mum didn’t know what to think, but do you know who it meant the world to? The nurses and the doctors that have got so many people through Covid. They will never forget the day that Raheem and Kieran spent some time with their care home. That will stay long with me, longer than any goal I think in this tournament.”

Fans were impressed with the England duo for their classy gesture, with several admitting that the touching story brought them to tears as many could relate to Brown’s story and her experience of having parents with dementia. “Football is more than a game,” one viewer tweeted. “Defy you not to be moved by this wonderful anecdote from Qatar by @CarrieBrownTV (hope mam and dad are doing well)”

Another fan added: “Wow, with my personal and professional experience of dementia, this really got me this morning. So proud of this England team and how they represent us.”