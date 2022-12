“Protect your energy!” she star added as another piece of advice to fans, sending out five heart emojis.

Motsi has been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2019, having previously appeared on its German equivalent show Let’s Dance.

The star’s sister Oti Mabuse was also a dancer on both shows, and won Strictly for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs at 8.15 tonight on BBC One.