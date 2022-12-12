Strictly’s Will Mellor shares insight into son’s new modelling





Strictly Come Dancing contestant Will Mellor, 46, has admitted that his son Jayden Mellor, 18, is “better looking” than him. The actor went on to reveal he has been “so impressed” by his son’s modelling skills so far.

Will, who performed in the Strictly semi-final on BBC One last night, described how he is trying not to put too much pressure on his oldest child as he starts out in the industry. The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps favourite shares son Jayden and daughter Renee, 14, with his dancer wife Michelle McSween. Will attended the premiere of the film Black Adam, starring The Rock, back in October and was reportedly stunned by his son’s charisma in front of the cameras. At the time, the soap actor said: “He’s a model and has just started his modelling career. READ MORE: Piers Morgan demands ‘poisonous rats’ Harry and Meghan lose titles

“He’s better looking than me so modelling will be no problem for him – he’s also doing creative media so he’s going to be behind the camera working with production companies. “He’s just stepped into the modelling world, but it’s no pressure. He’s only 18, so we’re going to see what happens and where it takes him.” The Coronation Street star admitted he thought his son would need some coaching on the red carpet beside his famous father, but instead he cut a confident silhouette at the event. “It was a real moment for him to enjoy, he was on the red carpet, and it was brilliant,” Will reflected.

“I was encouraging him to get out there because he’s such a shy boy, but I turned around and he was stood in front of the cameras, and I had to film it because I was like, ‘Look at my boy go!’ I was so impressed,” Will told MailOnline. Will’s children were in attendance last night, as he took to the dance floor with partner Nancy Xu in a bid to earn their spot in the semi-final. The pair’s first dance was a Paso Doble to ‘Uccen’ by Taalbi Brothers, which prompted some criticism from the judges. The dance, which saw Will swish around in a cape, earned a score of 32 (7,9,7,9), meaning the couple had the lowest score of the night. READ MORE…

Elton John inundated with support after devastating family loss [INSIGHT] Helen Skelton’s ‘middle finger’ on Strictly seen by Gorka’s fiancée [UPDATE] Eamonn Holmes says ‘life just got lonelier’ over heartbreaking loss [LATEST]

Shirley suggested there were “lots of things missing” from the routine, while Craig agreed that Will’s cape work needed some fixing. Later on, Will and Nancy closed out the evening with their couple’s choice dance, which earned them a much-improved score of 38 (9,10,9,10). While the judges seemed to be on board with the energetic, retro number, former Strictly professional James Jordan was not so convinced. The ex-professional dancer, who often comments on the competition via Twitter, admitted he wasn’t very impressed with the routine.