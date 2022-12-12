Struggling with Wordle today? Wordle 541 hints for December 12

If you’re struggling with Wordle 541 for December 12, then you’ve most certainly come to the right place. Today’s teaser is one of the harder Wordle puzzles of the month so far, and judging by the social media feeds, it’s causing fans a fair few issues. Fortunately, Express Online is here to help, courtesy of three spoiler-free hints for Wordle 541 on December 12. Good luck, because you might just need it.

The perfect game to play on your morning commute or during your lunch break, the aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

There’s even a Wordle board game, which lets 2-4 players battle it out for puzzle solving supremacy.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 541 hints, check out the latest clues for the December 12 puzzle below…