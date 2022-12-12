Categories
Entertainment

Superhero movie schedule: Every confirmed Marvel, DC and Sony


Avengers, Superhero movie schedule, Upcoming Marvel movies, Upcoming DC movies, Marvel movies 2022

Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron..L to R: Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth)..Ph: Film Frame..©Marvel 2015

With theatrical film release dates constantly being reshuffled, follow us for the latest schedule of all the upcoming Marvel, DC, and superhero movies.

Updated as of December 7, 2022

Comic book movies have spearheaded the must-see movie trend in recent years and even though the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the box office, superhero movies are again dominating cinemas across the world and these heroes are helping movie theaters climb back to economic affluence.

Marvel Studios is releasing several smash hits a year, while the DC Extended Universe is continuously navigating the superhero movie playing field to try to find their groove. There are also a few other studios with comic book properties on their slate.

We are here to help you keep track of superhero movie mania. What is the next big release? Will it be a part of a shared movie universe that you know and love? What cast members are set to return in the sequel?

The live-action movies that follow have confirmed theatrical opening dates. Here are the latest updates to the release date schedule.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.