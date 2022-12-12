Categories
Supernova algorithm classifies 1,000 dying stars without error


Astronomers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have used a machine algorithm to classify 1,000 supernovas caused by exploding dying stars.

The algorithm, named SNIascore, created the catalog from data collected by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a sky survey instrument attached to the Samuel Oschin Telescope located at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory.





